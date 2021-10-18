Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $29,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.33 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $154.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

