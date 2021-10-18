Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $33.86 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $172.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -183.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.79. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

