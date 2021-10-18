Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 162,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $800,752,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $340,588,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $248,663,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $177.94 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $212.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -164.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

