Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.