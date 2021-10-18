Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 4.6% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Newmont by 19.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,971 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 67.0% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 65,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 31.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,920,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,501,000 after buying an additional 936,381 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth $1,901,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Newmont by 16.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 88,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,277. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

