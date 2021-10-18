Nia Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Herman Miller worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,300,000 after buying an additional 1,167,784 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:MLHR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. 8,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

