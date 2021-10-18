Nia Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Square makes up about 3.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.48. 132,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,853. The company has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded Square to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.31.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,381 shares of company stock worth $77,561,418 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

