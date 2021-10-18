Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.59. 345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,241. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.13. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.