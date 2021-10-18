Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine comprises about 1.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $19,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Editas Medicine by 211.7% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 517,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 351,280 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EDIT. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of EDIT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.30. 14,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.