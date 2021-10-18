Northern Trust Corp Has $378.36 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $378,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $289.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.33 and a twelve month high of $292.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.08.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

