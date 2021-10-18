Northern Trust Corp Sells 112,796 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of McKesson worth $338,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384,562 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 19.7% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $204.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.85. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.