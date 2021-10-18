Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,499 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $352,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 124.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 244.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $181.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

