Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.13

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.13 and last traded at $122.43, with a volume of 7587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.86.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

