Northern Trust (NTRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Northern Trust to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $120.86 on Monday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average is $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

