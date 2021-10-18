Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,328 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,602,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 43,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $54.90 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.