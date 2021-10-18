Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 867 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 13.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 36.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,165 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $96.88 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

