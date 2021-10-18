Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $53.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

