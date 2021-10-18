Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,103 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

