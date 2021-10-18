Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $364,000 Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 598.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 149,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $63.64.

