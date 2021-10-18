Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 67.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.