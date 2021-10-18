Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $133.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

