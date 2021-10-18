Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $30,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,597.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $102.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.