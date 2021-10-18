Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $17.97 million and approximately $252,798.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00198149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00089417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

