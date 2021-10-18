Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 1st quarter worth $2,844,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

NXR stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.