NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Cut to $5,770.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,399.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,966.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,034.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,960.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,868.01 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

