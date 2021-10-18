Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $4,556,510.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OSH stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.16. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after buying an additional 979,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973,877 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

