Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:OACB opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

