Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$7.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

OBE traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.64. The company had a trading volume of 189,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$347.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.20.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$101.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.