Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $13.82 million and $1.13 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00065570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00069769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00100328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,856.20 or 0.99642095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.82 or 0.05995350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars.

