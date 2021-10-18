Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.80.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($2.51). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

