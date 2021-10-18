OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 10,723 Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $52.01 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

