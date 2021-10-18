OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after buying an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 872,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 455,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

