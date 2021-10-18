OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 100,366 iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Separately, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ICOL opened at $11.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

