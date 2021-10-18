OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,627 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.84. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

