OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $982,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,204 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.32% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AZAJ stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

