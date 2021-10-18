OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 16,560 Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSE) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of TDSE opened at $29.15 on Monday. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.