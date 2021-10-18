OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 76,564 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,564 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $904,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZA opened at $49.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $55.43.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

