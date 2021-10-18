OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 90,380 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,380 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of BATS:EMGF opened at $52.52 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.