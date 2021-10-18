OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $906,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $45.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.