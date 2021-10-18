OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $954,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEX opened at $54.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.