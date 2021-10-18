OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $968,000 Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 94,081 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock worth $10,203,787. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $62.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $75.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.