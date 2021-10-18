OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

