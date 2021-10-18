Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up approximately 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 10.04% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $551,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,890,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 43,679 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,891 shares of company stock worth $3,597,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

