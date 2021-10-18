Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. Olympus has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

