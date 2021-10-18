OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $2.06 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

