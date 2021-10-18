Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $154.19.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

