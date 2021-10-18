Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 80.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,750,000 after buying an additional 677,070 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after buying an additional 405,250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,700,000 after buying an additional 385,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $24,213,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.