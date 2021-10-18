Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 133.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 18.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 798,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,576,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.9% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,619,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Seeyond grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

