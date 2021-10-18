Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,082,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

Shares of FICO opened at $409.80 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.65 and a 200-day moving average of $483.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.