Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,493 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after purchasing an additional 147,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $358.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.84 and a 200-day moving average of $373.43. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $240.86 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,353 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

